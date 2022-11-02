Amaravati: Following the instructions of YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, an appointment was made and four suspensions on party members were lifted on Wednesday, according to a YSRCP press release.

1. Pallapotu Muralikrishna of Vijayawada in NTR district has been appointed as the President of the State Commercial Department.

2.The YSRC party has lifted the suspension on its members of Kurnool Assembly Constituency S Mahesh (52nd ward), Sheikh Hakim (6th ward ) and S Moin Basha (22nd ward). The decision was taken by the party chiefs based on the recommendations of the disciplinary action committee.

3. Similarly, the suspension placed on Oggu Gavaskar of Vijayawada Central constituency has also been lifted. The disciplinary action committee had recommended it.

Also Read: Attention Pensioners: Centre Kicks-off Nationwide Campaign for Submission of Digital Life Certificates



