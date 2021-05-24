KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said steps were being taken to set up oxygen plants at Adoni and Nandyal Government hospitals. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that everyone was looking at the AP government as a model state for the measures it has been taking to curb the spread of the virus and the treatment provided in the State. He said that these measures were being taken up in a way that was not done anywhere in the country.

The Finance Minister was in Kurnool for a COVID review meeting with district officials and health officers. MLAs in the district are said to be cooperating in setting up oxygen beds and he said the government was providing security to the children of parents who died due to the Coronavirus. The Minister also appealed to the locals to cooperate with the government in curbing the virus surge.

Buggana who is also the Dhone MLA said that details were being gathered with the support of the public representatives and health officials in the district. A door-to-door survey was being conducted to verify the health conditions of the people. In this regard, he stated that steps were being taken to set up an oxygen plant at Adoni and Nandyal Government Hospitals at the earliest.

''Authorities are working in coordination to ensure the supply of oxygen, injections and beds for the patients and to prevent any problems in the state,'' he said. He also stated that the AP government is providing treatment, and also meals and other amenities needed for COVID patients at the COVID Care Centres. "If there is one state that has the most number of COVID recoveries, it is the AP," the Minister exuded confidently before signing off.

