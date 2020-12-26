Owning A House No More A Distant Dream For The Poor In AP: Perni Nani

YSR Housing Scheme: Perni Nani Says Own House Is Not A Distant Dream For Poor

Perni Nani heaped praises on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that he is the leader who works hard for the welfare of the people. He said that AP CM YS Jagan is creating history in the state by distributing free housing site ‘pattas’ to the beneficiaries. YS Jagan formally launched the scheme on 25th December.

Perni Nani said that the AP government is sketching out plans for the construction of more than 17,000 townships. Ministers Perni Nani, Vellampalli Srinivas, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad were present at the distribution of pattas at Gajulapeta, Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district.

Nani said that, "6800 crore has been allocated for electricity and water supply." He criticised TDP leaders' used to harass women who came to them for help and said that the TDP filed a petition and so house sites can't be sanctioned to poor families in Amaravati. He further added that the journalists will also be given house pattas in Mylavaram soon.

AP Information and Transport Minister said that, "Former minister Devineni Uma cheated the people of Mylavaram and the TDP leaders have been accused of sexually harassing women who went to ask for house pattas."

Collector Imtiaz said that 3,02,420 people will be issued pattas in Krishna district. In the first phase, construction of 1.67 lakh houses will take place.