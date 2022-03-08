Overspeeding Caused More Deaths in Andhra Pradesh in 2021

Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spike in road accidents in 2021. The state recorded an increase of 10.16 percent road accidents in the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Andhra Pradesh Road Safety Council. The report said overspeeding contributed to 69.9 percent of the accidents. Last year, 8,053 people died and 21,169 injured in 19,729 road accidents across the state. While in 202, there were 17,910 mishaps resulting in 7,059 deaths and 19,612 injuries.

As per the Road Safety Council report, two-wheeler riders were majorly involved in the accidents. 3,352 motorists died in 9,456 accidents. Similarly, pedestrians were the second-worst victims as 1,723 fatalities were recorded in 4,275 pedestrian accidents. People in the 25-35 age group were the worst victims.

Road Safety Council stats reveal that 953 people in Guntur lost their lives in road accidents, followed by East Godavari with 774 fatalities. The least number of accident-related deaths happened in Srikakulam as the district recorded 290 deaths. In 2019, in terms of road accidents, Andhra Pradesh was at number eight but with the increasing number of mishaps, the state may break into the top five list in the country.