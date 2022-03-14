Over 40,000 Belt Shops Opened In TDP Regime, Says YSRCP MLA Roja

AMARAVATI: Censuring the former TDP regime for allowing the mushrooming of illicit liquor shops in the state, the YSRCP MLA RK Roja said over 40,000 belt shops were opened during Chandrababu Naidu's government. She accused the former chief minister of colluding with liquor syndicates to make the lives of housewives difficult and not ban the sale of liquor.

During a debate in the State Assembly, the YSRCP legislator said during elections that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu promised to close down all belt shops in the state but didn’t ban the illicit liquor stores. She said women in the state have not forgotten the TDP leader’s failure in rein in the belt shops and therefore they stopped the party from gaining power for the second time. While questioning the liquor policy of the previous government, The YSRCP MLA claimed the TDP promised to supply clean drinking water but they provided booze to each and every house. She added during the Telugu Desam government around 6,000 schools were closed.