Over 2,000 Hectares of Agri Crop Damaged in Six Flood-ravaged Districts of AP

Amaravati: The recent surge in flood due to incessant rains in Maharashtra, wrecked havoc particularly in the island villages of river Godavari cutting it off from the outside world. The ferocious Godavari affected lakhs of people crippled in six districts of Andhra Pradesh, threatening to inundate tens of villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

The flood flow crossed the 25 lakh cusecs mark last week, the highest discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram after August 2006. As many as 405 villages, particularly the island villages called lankas, under 54 mandals in these six districts Alluri Sitarama Raju, West Godavari Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts were hit by the massive deluge.

Ten NDRF teams with 217 personnel deployed for search & rescue operation in six villages / habitations while Eleven SDRF teams with 417 personnel deployed for search & rescue operation in ten villages / habitations.

The Andhra Pradesh government had opened 218 relief camps in the affected districts, where 1,42, 688 people were lodged. According to the government data, about 1,017 people were rescued from flood affected areas and 1,0531 people evacuated from inundated villages / habitations. Officials stated that 3 persons died due to floods.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a videoconference with the Collectors and senior officials and asked them to start distributing ration supplies along with financial aid of Rs 2,000 to all flood victims in the next 48 hours.

According to the state government report, agricultural crops in 2,070.88 hectares and horticultural crops in 8624.21 hectares have suffered damage because of the deluge. Roads to a length of 988.40 km have also been damaged due to Godavari floods.

