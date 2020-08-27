BENGALURU: Three people have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly selling narcotics and 204 kgs of cannabis allegedly procured from East Godavri district in Andhra Pradesh.

The illegal drugs were seized from a truck and a car.

According to police, Samir Bari (37), Qaiser Pasha (41) and Ismail Sharif (38) were caught on Wednesday, as reported by a news agency. They were from Mysuru.

Police said that Bari allegedly brought the narcotic drugs from the village of Tuni in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

He had assigned Pasha and Sharif to supply the drug to their associates for sale in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura and Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka.

The three accused were involved in selling the drug in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala, too, as told by police.