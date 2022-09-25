Amaravati: In an effort to resolve the long pending inter-state issue, the Andhra Pradesh government has asked neighbouring Telangana on matters related to mutual exchange of employees between the two states on a permanent basis.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has written a letter to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar seeking their consent to exchange 1,808 employees working in AP who would like to go to the neighbouring state. Similarly, 1,369 employees of Telangana had expressed their wish to relocate to AP.

In his letter to Telangana government, Sharma said AP government has no objection to those state government employees who are interested in working for the Government of Telangana on their own accord and this inter-state transfer would be a one-time measure.

“Many employees who wanted to be in a particular state for various reasons like medical treatment, spouse employment, children’s education, etc., have been dislocated, leaving them in a state of dissatisfaction and despondency,” Sharma said.

The reorganisation of the state has impacted the lives and careers of employees on both sides of the states. Addressing the concerns of these employees on humanitarian grounds, the AP government has called for options from employees interested in going to Telangana on a permanent basis and 1,808 employees exercised the option.

The AP Chief Secretary added that the state government would issue a no-objection certificate to these employees to go to Telangana.

“By exchanging these employees through inter-state transfer, the two states can once for all settle a long-pending issue,” Sharma said.

The AP government has requested the consent of Telangana government at an early date for the exchange of employees who are willing to relocate to Telangana and work for the neighbouring state government on a permanent basis.

(With PTI inputs)

