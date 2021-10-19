YSR KADAPA: Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh K Narayana Swamy said that Dalits were in no mood to vote for the BJP. Speaking at a gathering meant for the Dalits in Porumamilla in the district on Wednesday, the YSRCP MLC said that the people of Badvel wanted to oust the BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy. He accused the BJP leader of joining the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and winning the elections and later for betrayed the party only to join the TDP for a ministerial post.

“ For having said that Dalits are not civilized people, you have no right to ask the Dalits for votes," Narayana Swamy fired. He said that the Congress party had imprisoned YS Jagan for 16 months out of political vendetta. The people of Badvel should teach the BJP and the Congress a lesson in the upcoming by-elections.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy who was campaigning in the Badvel constituency, said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always worked for the welfare of the Dalits. Speaking at a public meeting in Porumamilla, he said that special schemes have been introduced for Dalits to pursue higher studies. "Are there any State government welfare schemes in BJP-ruled states?", he questioned. The petrol and gas prices are going up on a daily basis and the steel factory was also not given to the State as part of the Bifurcation Act, he said while pointing out at the BJP government. Speaking further, Avinash Reddy expressed anger at the BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy who spoke in a derogatory manner against the Dalits. He stated that Adinarayana Reddy who had won from YSRCP joined the TDP for a ministerial post. People should teach such people a proper lesson, the Kadapa MP stated.

