AMARAVATI: Reiterating that the good governance has reflected in every subsequent election after 2019, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the mandate has been an endorsement to the misrule of the previous TDP regime and the welfare measures of the State government.

In his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address, the Chief Minister has drawn a comparison between his 34 month governance with the earlier five year term of TDP and said on every count TDP has failed people while our government has fulfilled 95 per cent of poll promises and has rolled out welfare schemes benefitting all sections of society.

Right from the education sector which was totally neglected by TDP which took steps to shut down government schools to benefit private ones, we have reversed the trend by Nadu Nedu and bringing in major reforms in the education sector which is bearing fruits and over six lakh students have shifted to government schools.

The stark difference between the two governments can be seen in every village and the rural landscape has changed after we came to power with revamped schools with English as medium of instruction, RBKs for the benefit of farmers, village clinics, digital libraries, foundation schools at anganwadis and many such reforms could be seen in the mandate the Party got in the every election from Tirupati Lok Sabha to Badwel Assembly to local bodies which is a slap in the face of TDP.

While we have been making legislations in the House, TDP has been instigating its sympathizers to file litigations and stall the good work we have been initiating, be it three capitals, house sites to poor and others as the Opposition, along with its friendly media, has no concern for the poor.

Rolling out welfare schemes on saturation mode has been the strong point of our government while it was at the mercy and corruption levels of the Jammabhoomi Committees. Pensions were increased, RTC with 52,000 employees was merged in the government, 39,000 posts were being filled in Health Department, 1.30 lakh village and ward secretariat staff, 2.70 volunteers were appointed and another one lakh were employed through outsourcing. The salaries of Asha workers, sanitary staff, mid-day meal staff, home guards, 104, 108 staff were hiked. PRC was implemented to government employees, he said.

Reminding that TDP government didn’t pay Rs 680 crore to network hospitals of Aarogyasri schemes, he said the state government has been implementing Aarogyasri and Arogya Aasara schemes successfully. He said the state government is setting up 16 new teaching hospitals to existing 11 hospitals to boost health infrastructure and revamping government hospitals under Nadu Nedu scheme at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore.

The Chief Minister said, student enrollment ratio has increased in government schools because of the educational reforms and schemes like Amma Vodi, Gorumudda and others, implemented by the state government and said TDP would have given wide range of publicity if some of these reforms were implemented in its term. He mentioned Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, YSR zero Interest schemes to Self Help Groups, Kapu Nestham, and EBC Nestham, Disha app which benefitted women and reminded the atrocities on women in TDP term. He said 31 lakh house site pattas were distributed and construction of Jagananna colonies was also started.

He said YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme was implemented for RoFR and tenant farmers also and free electricity is provided to them, RBK centers were setup for the farmers and added that Rs 960 crores of procurement arrears bills, Rs 384 crores seed arrear bills and Rs 9000 crore electricity arrears bills were paid by YSRCP government. E- cropping and digital acknowledgment are the live examples of reforms in agriculture sector.

He said the government’s pension bill per month is Rs 1,567 crore against just about Rs500 crore during the TDP term and the beneficiaries were 62 lakh against 44 lakh during TDP term. He said TDP govt left behind massive liabilities, indulged in financial indiscipline and the state government has been distributing every rupee to the intended beneficiaries through DBT schemes. Later the motion, moved by Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, was adopted by voice vote.

