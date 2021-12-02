AMARAVATI: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that One Time Settlement Scheme(OTS) scheme is voluntary and does not force people to avail it. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he stated that the government had brought this novel initiative to benefit the poor by providing complete rights to their house, by paying a nominal sum for regularisation.

He said that the Opposition is making every effort to obstruct OTS, though well aware that it would benefit the poor. The Minister flayed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for trying to betray people once again and questioned him why he didn't think of such a scheme during his tenure.

Responding to the controversial circular issued by Santhabommali Panchayat Secretary K Prasad, the minister suspected the role of opposition since the incident took place in the constituency of TDP leader Atchannaidu and said that the government had already initiated disciplinary action against the panchayat secretary.

Meanwhile Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to take strict action against those spreading malicious propaganda on One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme. During a meeting with the officials of CMO, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to clarify the doubts of the beneficiaries by creating awareness among them and clearly explaining benefits of the scheme including the details of their loans, and interest, which is being waived off through the registrar documents. He said that the OTS scheme would benefit millions of poor people and legally provide rights for their properties.

