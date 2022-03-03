GUNTUR: A medical student from Tadepalli, in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, gave seven people a new lease of life by donating his organs.

As per a tweet shared by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday, the medical student from Tadepalli named Ayyappa Naidu was declared brain-dead by the doctors. His parents came forward to donate his organs. The AP police had facilitated the transport of his organs by creating a green channel.

The MP thanked the AP police for enabling the green channel and ensuring that the organs reached on time to the donees. He said that by donating his organs the medico stood as an example even after his death by giving seven people a new lease of life.

YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy Tweet:

తాను మరణిస్తూ ఏడుగురికి ప్రాణదానం చేసిన తాడేపల్లికి చెందిన వైద్య విద్యార్థి అయ్యప్ప నాయుడు అందరికీ ఆదర్శప్రాయం. రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో బ్రెయిన్ డెడ్ అయిన నాయుడి అవయవాలను కుటుంబసభ్యులు దానం చేశారు. గ్రీన్ ఛానల్ ఏర్పాటు చేసి సకాలంలో అవయవాలను తరలించిన పోలీసులకు ధన్యవాదాలు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 3, 2022

Recently in Machilipatnam, a Village Volunteer who was declared brain-dead after a road accident, turned savior for eight people after his mother donated his organs.

