Opposition Running Out Of Issues To Target AP Govt: YSRCP

Nellore: Stating that the Opposition is running out of issues and seems confused in the campaign trail, YSRCP has affirmed that the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will give a decisive win for the Party in Tirupati.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju slammed Nara Lokesh for his tall claims during Tirupati bypoll campaign that pensions would be increased and fuel rates would be decreased, and for degrading the Physiotherapy profession of YSRCP Candidate Dr. Gurumoorthy. He said Naidu and other TDP leaders have no issues to raise during the campaign and are confined to criticize the government regarding the ticket prices of the Vakeel Saab movie.

Referring to Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan's comments, the Minister said Jana Sena, has to question its ally BJP, which is in power at Centre, regarding privatization of Vizag Steel Plant, Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, and bifurcation promises. Instead, he has been targeting YSRCP only with political motives.

The Minister said BJP leaders and Naidu are not raising their voices against the hike in prices of diesel, petrol, and fertilizers and questioned BJP leaders why they were silent when the followers of TDP leader Atchannaidu vandalized Nandi Statue in Srikakulam district.

The Minister said the bypoll would be taken as a referendum for the 22-month governance of the Chief Minister and demanded TDP to reply to the challenge of Panchayat Raj Minister Pedireddi Ramachandra Reddy.