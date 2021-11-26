Opposition Resorting To Cheap Politics: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the AP Assembly Session on Friday said that the opposition party leaders are trying to do cheap politics. He further stated that the TDP chief and leaders were confining themselves to mudslinging and instigating hatred.

CM YS Jagan said that Chandrababu Naidu made controversial comments against him for taking stock of the flood situation by doing an aerial survey of the rain affected regions across the state. He said that he was willing to visit the flood-affected areas, but changed his opinion as senior officials stopped him from visiting. He said that he had directed a senior official to visit the flood-affected areas and the ministers and MLAs have been there serving the needy people.

The AP CM, YS Jagan, further stated that he was in constant touch with the officials and has been periodically conducting review meetings. He said that he would definitely visit the flood-affected places. CM YS Jagan recalled that the victims of Hudhud and Titli had not got any help from the then ruling government.

