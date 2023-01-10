Amaravati: Slamming the opposition TDP for creating unnecessary hue and cry over GO 1, which prohibits public rallies, roadshows and political processions on roads, including state and national highways, the YSRCP Legal Cell State President M Manohar Reddy on Tuesday said the opposition parties are criticising the state government’s move without even going through the details of the government order.

Manohar Reddy said a section of the media is trying to mislead the people by hiding the information of GO-1 which clearly states that there is no ban on public rallies as long as it is held with prior permission and in open places and proper exits for the gathering. The YSRCP Legal Cell State President blamed Chandrababu Naidu for the loss of lives during recent stampedes in TDP events. He urged everyone including the media to study the contents of the GO-1 in detail.

The YSRCP leader sought to explain the contents of the GO-1 further and pointed out that the government order stated that road shows cannot be held on narrow roads. He said since most of the panchayat roads and municipal roads tend to get narrower at some places, the GO-1 has considered these bottlenecks before banning rallies and roadshows in these specific cases.

He alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan are deliberately spreading propaganda through lies and misinformation over the government order. He urged the people to not believe in the disinformation being spread by the opposition leaders as they are distorting the intent and facts of the GO-1.

