Opposition Acting Irresponsibly Even During Crisis: Sajjala

Amaravati: Asserting that the State is taking all possible steps to check the spread of COVID-19, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed opposition leaders for their cheap politics during the pandemic and panicking people with their false propaganda.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the opposition leaders have been acting irresponsibly even during the crisis, while the State government has been striving to control the virus spread with the directions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been constantly reviewing the situation. He criticized TDP chief Chandrababu for creating panic among the people including the students and employees across the State. He said that Chandrababu has become a Non-Resident citizen of Andhra Pradesh, who is indeed scared to live here but falsely alleging the State government through Zoom meetings. Sajjala had termed Chandrababu as the worst villain for the State.

Sajjala said that some people had laughed when the Chief Minister had said that coexistence with Corona was inevitable, but today it became reality. He said that everyone would extend help and cooperate with the government by providing valuable suggestions in this pandemic situation keeping aside the political differences, however, Chandrababu Naidu is acting differently by engaging in nefarious politics.

Further, he stated that the opinion is divided on lock-down. He also said that imposing lockdown may not be an option as it could severely affect the state economy along with the lives of daily wage workers and common people.

Sajjala also stated that the vaccinations are taking place actively across the State, but it is equally important to take certain precautions even after getting vaccinated to stay away from getting affected by Covid. He said that the Chief Minister had implemented all the promised welfare schemes recognizing the needs of the people and administering accordingly, despite going through the crisis.