Opponents May Try But YSRCP’s Victory Run Cannot be Stopped, Says Rambabu

Amaravati: People are extending their continued support to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in every election, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said on Sunday.

After YSR Congress Party scored a big win in the Atmakur by-election, Ambati Rambabu held a press conference at the party headquarters in Tadepalli and told reporters that people had witnessed the good governance and welfare initiatives brought in by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which resulted in securing continuous victories, with increasing majority.

“YSRCP achieved a landslide victory in the Tirupati parliamentary by-election. The BJP lost its deposit in the Badvel by-election. No matter how many times the TDP conspires, the people are standing by us. In every election, people are giving the YSRCP a huge majority. The benefits of the welfare schemes are reaching the beneficiaries without the involvement of an intermediary. The TDP is spreading false propaganda on liquor. The yellow media is spewing venom on the government. The poison is not in alcohol but in TDPs’ brain. No matter how hard our opponents try, YSRCP’s victory run cannot be stopped,” Rambabu said.

The Minister said that the party has won with a huge majority of 2.7 lakh votes in Tirupati bypoll, despite the massive campaigns done by the opposition parties TDP and Jana Sena and in Badvel the party secured a whopping majority of 90,228 votes.

Referring to the Atmakur by-poll Rambabu said another massive win was secured today as YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy won with a majority of 83,742 votes, surpassing the previous majority of 22,276 votes in 2019.

The Minister for Water Resources further said the available Indian Made Foreign Liquor was being distilled by licensed distilleries in the state while stressing that the current government had not permitted any new distilleries and breweries, and the existing ones were allowed by the previous government.

