Oppn Creating Unrest Ahead Of Naidu’s Tour

Amaravati: Rebutting TDP leaders for malicious propaganda about the relief measures in the flood-affected areas, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath said that the state government is efficiently handling the flood situation and slammed the opposition for creating unrest among the public and trying to mislead them ahead of the Chandrababu's tour in flood-hit areas.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the minister refuted the baseless articles that were published by the vernacular media and stated that it was all part of the opposition TDP’s mind game to create a roadmap for Chandrababu’s tour in flood-affected areas. He said that the government was extending all the support to the flood-affected families and played an active role in evacuation to relief camps, besides providing ration supplies and financial aid of Rs 2000, which no other Chief Minister had done in the past. In this context, he questioned the part that the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu played in TDP rule during the floods, apart from promoting himself in disasters like Hud-hud.

Asserting that Godavari floods have come much earlier this year, Minister Amarnath said that the State government had reacted immediately and evacuated people to safer places on a war footing, ensuring that there should be no loss of life. The Chief Minister had actively reviewed the flood situation and put the officials including district authorities on high alert, he said, and flayed a section of media for misleading the public with evil propaganda.

The Minister said that TDP leaders and their allies couldn’t digest government's successful tackling of floods and thus making false news that elderly people were not being supplied food, children were not given milk, and animals were suffering without feed.The minister stated that the government has been extending all its support to the flood victims and said that people are not going to fall into the opposition trap.