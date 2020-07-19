KURNOOL: As part of the Andhra Pradesh Police's initiative 'Operation Muskaan' in Kurnool district, as many as 620 children were rescued from various parts of the district.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) T Sarada told a daily that 60 per cent of children rescued are in the school-going age

The district police along with officials of child welfare, revenue, and medical departments took part in the operation which has begun from July 14.

This special drive in the district will continue toll July 20.

T Sarada said that in most cases, parents have forced the children to take up the jobs for money.

As many as 55 teams were formed to rescue children across the district, she said.

Officials concerned have counselled the parents of the rescued children.

Of the total, at least 200 street children and orphans were rescued by the officials and shifted to shelter homes, she said. Sarada further said that several children were found taking shelter near railway stations, bus stations and under flyovers, she said.