VISAKHAPATNAM:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have arrested another key person in the Honey-trap case. In this case, India's naval information was being secretly extracted on behalf of Pakistan by targetting a few sailors and officers in the Indian Navy.

According to reports, NIA which started probing the case has now arrested Mumbai-based Abdul Rahman Abdul Jabbar Sheikh (53), the mastermind, who has funded the sailors. NIA officials had earlier arrested Abdul's wife, Shaista Kaiser in this case. NIA found that the couple had transferred money into the bank accounts of sailors, as per the instructions of Pakistani people. Officials booked cases on Abdul under Section 120B, 121A, Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 17,18 and Section 3 Act (Official Secret Act).

The NIA said in a statement that it has seized digital devices and key documents from Abdul and even added that the sailors have started secretly passing on sensitive information pertaining to Indian Navy to Pakistan from October 2018. The NIA found out that the sailors had passed on to Pakistan information related to Indian Navy's warships and submarines.



NIA has intensified its investigation into the case and estimating the extent of the threat to Country security. NIA has launched an investigation into the facts under 'Operation Dolphin's Nose' which was launched by the AP Intelligence Department along with Central Intelligence Agencies.

In December last year, 11 Indian sailors and three more were arrested. In all, 15 people have been arrested in the case till now.

Using honey-trap as a means to extract classified information about Indian strategic military assets and installations, Pakistan has been relentlessly making attempts to get sensitive documents pertaining to Indian Navy. It targeted sailors and lower-rung personnel of the Indian Navy as easy prey and tried to lure them into its trap by using young girls on Facebook. 'Operation Dolphin Nose' was taken up by the AP Intelligence Department along with Central intelligence agencies.