Operate Thermal Power Stations At Full Capacity: AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the current power situation in the State and directed the officials to take necessary steps for operating the thermal power stations at full capacity.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the power generation and availability of the coal reserves at all thermal power plants in the State and instructed the authorities to purchase the required amount of coal from any coal reserves across the country. He clarified that there is no shortage of funds to buy the required coal and told the officials to increase the production in the existing thermal plants to their full extent.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to start operating the new units of Krishnapatnam and VTPS power stations, which could generate 1600 MW of electricity. Further, he said to coordinate with the Singareni company for procuring the required coal. Officials have been told to ensure no power cuts and constantly coordinate with the relevant ministries and agencies at the Centre.

Also Read: Process Land Registrations, Mutations At Village Secretariats: AP CM YS Jagan