AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will soon bring in the portal facility to purchase movie tickets in the State as the tender process is on the verge of completion. The government is making arrangements to sell tickets at a lesser price than the private entities

As per reports a company named Just Tickets has filed the tenders and ranked as L-1 in the process. The government is taking steps to ensure that all theatres sell movie tickets through a single entity. Moreover, the government has decided to remove the burden of online charges on the audience.

The AP Assembly on November 24, passed the AP Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021, paving the way for an online movie ticketing system to be administered by the state government. The government said the amendment would help the government regulate cinema ticket pricing and check the exploitation of moviegoers.

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, who tabled the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government brought the amendment to regulate ticket pricing and as the current scenario of irregular ticket pricing, number of screenings, unauthorised shows, and even large gaps between the taxes and film collections would be put to an end soon.

In order to regulate these, the government has decided to introduce a transparent online ticketing system, on the lines of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), and the Indian Railways online ticketing system, to keep a check on tax evasions, and enhance the movie theatre experience in the state.

The proposed online ticketing system will enable the public to book tickets through mobile phones without queuing up at theatres or burning their pockets by buying tickets in black.

The online booking system will be maintained by the Film Development Corporation (FDC) with a dedicated payment gateway to stop tax evasion and enable the Revenue Department to collect taxes on time, without any irregularities.

