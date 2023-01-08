Online Registrations of Marriages in Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATI: In line with the Digital India campaign, the Andhra Pradesh government has started online registrations of marriages on a trial basis and will soon commence the services on a full scale.

Marriages under the Hindu Law and the Special Marriage Act are registered in the Sub Registrar's office manually, where the applicants would fill out forms and submit necessary documents. The details would be entered in a book and a signed certificate would be issued to them later.

The same procedure would now be done online on the government website www. registrations. gov. in and the applicant would first select the district and municipal corporation option.

The applicant would be given two options to choose from- Hindu Marriage or Special Marriage. Once they enter a form is displayed where they would have to enter the necessary details and upload documents as mentioned in the form. The fees can also be paid online through CFMS. Once they upload the documents they would have to book a slot to visit the Sub registrar’s office and complete the formalities there. The registrar would verify the documents and issue the Marriage certificate immediately and the same would be uploaded online as well.

For the marriages under Special Marriage Act, the applicants will have a one-month notice period. The Sub registrar will put up a form for no objection on the notice board. If no one comes forward to raise objections the certificate will be issued immediately after one month.

Talking about the online services, V Ramakrishna, the Commissioner and IG of the Stamps and Registrations department said that due to this online registration, information would be credible and make it easy for applicants to register their marriages. This apart we would get to know the number of marriages taking place under the Hindu Law and the Special Marriage Act, he said.

Also Read: AP Govt Setup Panel to Inquire into Stampedes