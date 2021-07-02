Online English Training Certificate Course for AP Teachers From July 19

A one-month training course to improve the English efficiency of the primary, upper primary and high school teachers working in government schools in Andhra Pradesh has been announced.

The one-month training course to improve their English proficiency along with a certificate is being conducted by the AP Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. It is being implemented as part of its mission to provide quality education to students. Certificate in English Language Teaching (CELT) training will be provided. The training will be conducted online by the Regional Institute of English (South India, Bangalore) for a period of one month from 19th July to 17th August.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan has already instructed district education officers to identify teachers who are eligible to take up this course. As per the release, 25 teachers from each district will be selected for this training. Expression of interest in online training needs to be taken from these teachers. Women, SC, ST, OBC teachers should be given opportunities and preference should be given to newly hired teachers, it said.

Only those under the age of 50 years of age should be selected. Teachers should have access to the Internet and other digital devices to take the course.

The district education officers should identify those teaching English as a subject and send a comprehensives list of those teachers eligible for training before July 5th, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Project Director K Vetriselvi instructed.

The State government has embarked on a scheme called 'Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation' (SALT) to strengthen school education in the state. The World Bank is providing US $ 250 million (Rs. 1,860 crore) in financial assistance for the five-year (2021–22) project. An IAS officer and a Joint Director level officer will be appointed to oversee the implementation of the scheme in the State.

