Online Classes For Students In AP From Today

The Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to start online classes for students from today. The State Council for Education and Training (SCERT) has suggested conducting online classes through Doordarshan, radio, YouTube, WhatsApp and other online modes from June 12th. Instructions have been issued to the principals of the respective schools stating that they should co-ordinate with the teaching staff; and should conduct online classes for students of all classes. SCERT instructed MEOs and other officials to submit the report on how they are conducting online classes.

Eversince the coronavirus pandemic has started, schools have been shut. The government of Andhra Pradesh is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. When there were less number of coronavirus cases in the states, schools have been opened. Officials said that, "Wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining physical distance are mandatory for every student and teacher." For those who were unable to attend the classes - Alternate arrangements have made for students who opt to stay home and pursue online education, by deploying dedicated mobile apps like Abyasa and Diksa, along with Doordarshan classes and YouTube channels, based on students' access to technology.