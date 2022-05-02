ONGOLE: It has become a fashion of sorts for the Opposition Telugu Desam Party workers to create ruckus and stage dharnas and protests and attack the ruling party leaders. Right after the incident where Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma was attacked in Vijayawada, women TDP activists on Monday tried to attack the vehicle of AP Home Minister Taneti Vanitha in Ongole in a similar fashion.

The Home Minister was on her way to visit the Repalle Railway Station gang rape victim who was undergoing treatment in RIIMs. A group of women who seemed to have arrived as part of a pre-meditated plan knowing that she would be visiting the victim, started running on the road behind her vehicle. They raised slogans and tried to attack her convoy and even tried to break the windshield of her car.Police had to be rushed in to quell the protestors. One of the ladies who couldn’t handle the scorching heat fainted and had to be given water and taken aside to safety.

Click HERE for the video.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday morning a migrant worker from Prakasam district was gang raped in the Repalle Railway Station by three miscreants including a juvenile. All the three of them were caught within hours by the Guntur Police and taken into custody.

The AP Government also extended compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim. The cheque was handed over by the Minister For Health & Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini to the victim’s husband who was also undergoing treatment in Ongole after being assaulted by the perpetrators.

Also Read: Repalle : 3 Including Minor Arrested in Pregnant Woman Rape Case