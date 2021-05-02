Ongole: Magunta Raghava Reddy Donates 50 Beds To Govt Hospital

Ongole: On the orders of YSRCP youth leader Magunta Raghava Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy's office workers handed over 50 beds to Joint Collector TS Chetan and Superintendent Dr. D Sriramulu for use at the Government General Hospital on Saturday.

Magunta office staff told hospital officials that Magunta Raghava Reddy agreed to donate 50 beds to help needy patients after reports of shortage of beds made news following an increase in the number of COVID cases.

They also said that 14 full oxygen cylinders would be delivered to the hospital every day.

Joint Collector Chetan praised the voluntary contribution of Raghava Reddy and thanked his family for the support. GGH deputy superintendent Murali Krishna Reddy, RMO Dr. Venu Gopal Reddy, GGH Covid in charge, and JC K Krishnaveni, Magunta office hospital staff, and others participated in this program.