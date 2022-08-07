Vijayawada: Car Tyre Burst Claims A Life, 3 Injured

A woman was killed and three injured in a road accident that took place in Gunadala of Vijayawada on Saturday night. They were travelling in a car when one of the tryes of the vehicle burst and the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle. The deceased was identified as Brahmandam Shweta and the injured were Amanchi Sirisha and Srinivas, all natives of LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

Police who received the information rushed to the spot. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. A case was registered and the investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the accident.