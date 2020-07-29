KURNOOL: In a ghastly road accident, one person has died and three others were injured when a car they were travelling in collided with a container lorry in Kurnool district on Tuesday night, July 28.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the Shantiram hospital in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh when an SBI bank clerk Shiva Kumar along with his family were returning to Nandyal from Kurnool after getting the medical check up of his mother. Four persons were travelling in the car during the time of the accident.

Their car collided with a container lorry from the back near Shantiram hospital. After the collision, the car caught fire and they tried to escape from the car, but one of the three trapped in the car could not escape and died. While the rest three survived with severe Injuries.

Nandyal Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to nearby hospital for treatment and brought down the flames. Police identified the deceased as Shiva Kumar, and registered a case and initiated an inquiry. Further details are awaited.