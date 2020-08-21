VIJAYAWADA: A man died while three others were injured when the private ambulance they were travelling in met with an accident near Kethanakonda, 30 km from Vijayawada on Friday morning.

According to report from a daily, the deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Grandi Ranga Nayakudu.

Nayakudu and his wife and three others were reportedly being shifted to a COVID-19 patient to Hyderabad for treatment. The private ambulance then hit the railing of a culvert and toppled over to the roadside.

Ibrahimpatnam police rushed to the spot. The injured has been shifted to a government hospital in Vijayawada.

Case has been registered and a probe is underway.

It has not been confirmed who the COVID-19 patient was.