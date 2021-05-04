TIRUPATI: A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex near Bedi Anjaneya Swami temple atop the Tirumala hills, close to the main temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, early Tuesday morning. As per reports, a man was found charred to death in a shop after the fire was doused. Two fire fighting teams were quickly called in and they controlled the fire within an hour and before it could spread further. According to authorities, the fire broke out in shop number 84, before spreading to other shops. As many as 20 shops caught fire and 12 of them were completely gutted.

An estimated loss of Rs 60-70 lakh was reported after goods in the shops were gutted. Though short circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire, officials are yet to ascertain how the fire broke out.

The officer said that rescue teams have traced the body of a youth in shop number four, in a completely burnt stage. The deceased is believed to be a worker in the shop. The body has been shifted to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

