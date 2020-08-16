KADAPA: Former Tadipatri MLA and TDP senior leader JC Prabhakar Reddy one day police custody was completed today, after completion of his custody for a day he was shifted to Kadapa Central Jail on Sunday, August 16.

TDP leader who was recently arrested in a case of insulting a Dalit police officer, was taken into custody by the police on Sunday as Saturday was a holiday on the occasion of Independence Day. Police brought JC Prabhakar from Kadapa Central Jail to Anantapur amid heavy security, after he had undergone a medical examination at the Anantapur Government Hospital.

Police investigated him in the SC and ST atrocity case in III town PS from 8 am today. After completing the investigation he was shifted to Kadapa Central Jail at 5 pm today. Tadipatri DSP Srinivasan has taken up investigation into the case of Prabhakar Reddy.

The police took custody of JC Prabhakar Reddy, after getting approval from the SC and ST Sessions Court, to question him in the presence of his counsel till 5 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile, Reddy was released on bail in a case relating to illegal registration of vehicles on August 6. But he was again arrested by police for foul mouthing a police officer.

Police had registered a case against him in Tadipatri Rural Police Station for allegedly insulting the Circle Inspector in the name of caste. In teh same case, police had investigated the TDP leader today.







