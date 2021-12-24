Omicron: Tally Goes Up To 4 In Andhra, Check State-wise Cases

AMARAVATI: Two more positive cases of Omicron variant were reported in the State of Andhra Pradesh on Friday while taking the tally to four cases. As per reports, the two new cases were reported from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

A 39-year old woman who recently arrived from Kuwait tested positive for the Omicron variant, East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer K V S Gowriswara Rao said. The woman first landed at Vijayawada on December 19 tested positive for COVID-19 and her samples were sent to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on December 23. Her primary contacts tested negative for COVID-19.

The second case was that of a 33-year old man who came from UAE to Visakhapatnam on December 15. Both of them were placed in home isolation, a health official stated.

Meanwhile, India's nationwide tally of Omicron cases has climbed to 358, according to a Covid-19 brief issued by the Centre on Friday morning. Maharashtra, with 88 cases of the highly infectious new strain, leads the country-wide count and is closely followed by Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), and Karnataka (31).

