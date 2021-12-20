AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare is making preparations for the 34th Round House (Door-to-door) fever survey from Monday as part of its efforts to check the spread of the new COVID variant Omicron.

The Director of Public Health, Dr. Hymawathi, has directed the medical officers and health officials of all the districts to conduct quality fever surveys five days a week. ASHA workers and village volunteers will visit houses and conduct inquiries about the health of the members, she said. If anyone is found with symptoms of fever as well as COVID symptoms, they should immediately inform the medical officer and the relevant ANM health worker. The medical department officials will immediately conduct COVID-19 tests. Based on the results the patients will be either suggested to stay in home isolation or treatment will be recommended based on the test results. Free medicine kits will be provided and medical assistance is provided under the supervision of a physician.

The government has successfully conducted 33 health surveys in a bid to control the spread of COVID and the data has been registered online. The Medical Director said that since the effect of Omicron in the recent days around 1,500 to 2,000 people have been coming to the State from abroad on a daily basis. More than 26,000 people came to AP from the 1st to 17th of this month and we have conducted COVID tests on all of them, she said.

We are actively pursuing COVID vaccination drive in the State and on the other hand we are identifying and treating those with symptoms through a fever survey, Dr Hymavathi clarified.

