Olympic Bronze Medallist PV Sindhu To Start Academy In Vizag Soon

Olympic Bronze Medallist PV Sindhu met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. AP CM YS Jagan felicitated her and wished her all the best for her future endeavors.

PV Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking to the media, Sindhu said that she was very happy to meet AP CM YS Jagan. She said that she met YS Jagan before going to play Olympics as well. She further added that with the blessings of YS Jagan, she won the bronze medal.

CM hailed PV Sindhu and said that she displayed her mettle in the Olympics and won the medal with the blessings of the almighty. She said that the Andhra Pradesh government is encouraging those who are playing sports and is giving 2 percent reservation to the sportspersons in jobs. She also said that athletes who won nationals are felicitated with YSR Puraskar Awards.

Sindhu reacted over the setting up of the Academy in Vizag. She said that the AP government has allocated land and very soon she is going to set up an academy in Vizag.

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two medals at Olympics. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match. In the Rio Olympics 2016, she won a silver medal. PV Sindhu is the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals.