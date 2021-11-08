Olectra Bags 100 EV Buses Order From APSRTC

Electric mobility leader and pioneer in electric bus manufacturing in India, Olectra Greentech Limited (Olectra) and Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) received the letter of award from the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). The order is to supply 100 E-buses under the FAME-II scheme of the Government of India. These 100 E-buses will be supplied on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) /OPEX model basis for 12 years. The Value of this contract is approximately Rs.140 crores. The buses shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. During the contract period, Olectra will undertake the maintenance of the buses. These buses shall be deployed at Alipiri (Tirupathi) Depot. 50 Buses will ply on Tirumala-Tirupathi Ghat, and the remaining will ply to Nellore, Kadapa, and Madanapalle as intercity buses. With this new order, the total order book of Olectra is now around 1,450 buses.

Mr KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited, said, “We are blessed and happy to serve the devotees travelling to visit Lord Sri Venkateshwara on the Tirumala-Tirupati Ghat road. Olectra is proud to operate its state-of-the-art electric buses in one more state. Our buses, also contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Sheshachalam forest and the Tirumala hills, Andhra Pradesh. Olectra Greentech committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through its efficient Electric Public Transport System. We are sure that our 100 buses will be successful in the state like in other states. Our E-buses have proved their reliability and efficiency. They are successfully running in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Dehradun, Silvassa, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.”

In a first of its kind move, Andhra Pradesh’s citizens will now travel in Zero Emission and noiseless Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech Limited, a leading player in Electric Public Transport systems in India.

These 09-Meter Air-Conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 35+D. The electronically controlled air suspension ensures a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, an Emergency button and USB Sockets for each seat. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel around 180 KMs on a single charge, based on traffic and passenger load conditions. The technologically advanced bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power AC & DC charging system enables the battery to recharge in 3-4 hours fully.

Olectra Electric buses have completed over 4 carore Kms on Indian roads and reduced CO2 emissions by around 35,700 tonnes till now, which would have required around 2 crore trees instead. Olectra has delivered over 400 buses to various states as of date. The Olectra bus has a record of travelling the hilly terrain, Manali to Rohtang pass, and entered the Limca Book of Records.