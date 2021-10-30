Odisha Man Caught With Cannabis in Chittoor

The Andhra Pradesh Police has recovered cannabis worth Rs 2 crore in Chittoor region of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Chittoor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Krishnakanth stated, "We recovered 2,000 kg of cannabis near the boundaries of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district while on our approach to the Motugudem police station. The narcotics were being trafficked between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad."

Two persons have been arrested in the drug bust. Naini Rama Rao, a citizen of Odisha's Malkangiri district, is one of the accused, while the other is a lawyer from Telangana's Kottapuram from the Lingapuram zone of Khammam district. "We seized a vehicle, a car, three cellphones, and Rs 2,000 cash in addition to the cannabis," the ASP stated.