Oberoi Group to Set up 7-star Hotels in AP

Oberoi Group President and Chief Operating Officer Rajaraman Shankar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday and expressed interest to invest about Rs 1500 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

On this occasion Rajaraman Shankar explained about Oberoi Group Hotels plans in State and showed interest to start their hotels in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsley Hills along with operating a tourism centre in Paderu region. Oberoi Group, has come forward to invest Rs 1,500 crores, thereby directly providing employment and employment opportunities to 1,500 people and 11,000 people indirectly. The group is about to build all hotels with seven star facilities.

In this regard, the Chief Minister directed the officials to provide all necessary permissions for Oberoi projects in the State under a single window system.

Tourism and Culture Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava and CMO officials participated in this meeting.

