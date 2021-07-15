AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued orders enhancing the income limit for the issuance of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) Certificates to the non-creamy layer persons/sections.

As per reports the income limit has been enhanced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum.

Persons who aren't covered under the existing scheme of reservations for SC, ST & socially & educationally backward classes & whose gross annual family income is below Rs 8 lakh are to be identified as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for benefit of reservation the order stated.