NTR Moved by Plight of People Affected by Floods in AP

Tollywood Young Tiger Jr NTR has donated 25 Lakhs for relief works related to floods caused by heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh last week. The actor took to social media to express his sadness over the plight of people. Here's a look at his Facebook post.

Jr NTR will be next seen in RRR which is directed by Rajamouli. The film, a fictitious account of real life Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Olivia Morris, Ram Charan and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others.