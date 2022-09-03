NTR District: YSRCP Activists Attacked By Jana Sena Party Members During Jalsa Screening

NTR District: A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist was seriously injured after he was attacked by Jana Sena Party members who had come to watch Pawan Kalyan’s film Jalsa in a theatre in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh on the actor's birthday on September 2.

The incident came to light a day later after he was discharged from the hospital. As per reports, the man had also gone to watch the movie at Mayuri Theatre in Nandigama. In the middle of the show, the actor’s fans went overboard and cut a cake and started bursting firecrackers much to the inconvenience of those watching the film. They started raising slogans praising Pawan Kalyan and against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A few members of the YSRCP questioned them for raising slogans and insulting the Chief Minister in the middle of the movie. Angry at being questioned the JSP members attacked them. In the attack, a youth named Shivamani belonging to the YSRCP was attacked with an iron rod by a Pawan Kalyan fan and suffered bleeding injuries. He was immediately rushed to Nandigama Government hospital for treatment and sent home later.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In another incident Pawan Kalyan fans vandalized the Lalita Mahal Theatre in Visakhapatnam, resulting in Rs 20 lakh damages to the owners.The fans who had consumed alcohol damaged the chairs, and furniture and also tore the screen with a broken beer bottle. In another incident fans of the Jana Sena Party members went on a rampage after the screening of the movie was stalled due to low sales of tickets in Kurnool town.

