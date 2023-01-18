NTR District: The house owner where the TDP office once functioned in the One Town Center at Gollapudi in the NTR district clearly stated that she would not give her house to the TDP, on Wednesday.

The owner of the house Alluru Sesharathnam while speaking to the media stated that the TDP leaders and former minister Devineni Uma had created a ruckus earlier and prevented her and her family members from entering her house, she fired.

Getting into details Sesharathnam was the mother of a TDP activist named Chinna and she had given the present TDP office as a gift deed to him.

However, Sesharathnam canceled the gift deed through the Collector as her son was ignoring her welfare and the elderly lady asked the TDP office members to vacate the premises. Devineni Uma refused to vacate and staged a protest at the office premises which turned violent. Police had to come and clear the crowds and the TDP leader indulged in abusing the police.

Sesharathnam flayed the TDP for interfering with her property. She questioned, “What is TDP’s relation with me, my family members, or my land? They should answer why I have to give them my land. I have not given my property to the TDP and will not give to them, ” Sesharathnam emphasised. She also alleged that he was not allowing her to enter her property and castigated Devineni Uma for abusing the police, and said that it was not justified on his part to do so.

Also Watch: Gollapudi TDP Office Property Owner Aluru Sesharathnam's Daughter Anuradha Flays Devineni Uma

Also Read: Krishna District: Group Clashes In Jana Sena Party Over Whatsapp Posts Leaves Four Injured