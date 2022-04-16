NTR District: AP Police Seize 2 Crore Cash From Hyderabad-Kakinada Bus Passenger

Police seized Rs 1.9 crore while conducting checks on a bus at the Andhra Pradesh - Telangana border on Friday, April 15. Two persons were transporting the cash in a Hyderabad-Kakinada RTC bus and police seized the amount while conducting checks at a checkpoint near Jaggayyapeta in NTR district. Chillakallu Police seized the amount and it was taken to the Chillakallu police station and cops said that it would be handed over to the Income Tax Department.

Police said that they checked the luggage of the passengers as a part of their routine check and they found the cash in two large bags. The two persons who have been carrying the amount didn't show proper documents related to their money. Two persons were taken into custody.

According to the police, the persons tried to bluff saying that they are the residents of Tuni in East Godavari and had sold their land Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana. They were returning to their homes in Tuni. But they couldn't show the related documents.

