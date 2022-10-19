NTR District: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit Avanigadda in NTR district on Thursday morning to hand over clearance documents to the aggrieved farmers after their problems were solved by the AP government, with regards to their lands falling under Section-22A category and have been prevented from selling their lands since many years.

As per the itinerary shared by the CMO, the Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli around 10 am and reach Government Degree College in Avanigadda at 11 am.

He will participate in and address the public meeting which will last for an hour and a half.

After the address, he will issue clearance documents of denotified lands from the list of prohibited lands to the farmers.

YS Jagan will return to Tadepalli after the programme is over by 1:30 pm.

Ahead of the CM's visit Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, CM programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghu Ram, District Collector P Ranjith Basha, District SP P Joshuva and MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu inspected the arrangements and convened a meeting with the officials and local public representatives here on Tuesday to ensure that the event is conducted successfully.

