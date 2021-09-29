AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urging him to notify the Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal (VWDT) orders, so that the State government can construct the Neradi Barrage across the Vamsadhara River.

This was the second letter written to the Central Government and in the recent letter, he urged that the report be published in the official gazette at the earliest, as the farmers of Srikakulam district were eagerly waiting for the Neradi Barrage. It may be recalled that the Supreme Court issued a notice to the AP government in the Special Leave Petition filed by Odisha against the final order passed by the VWDT permitting AP to build Neradi Barrage. The matter will come up for hearing in November for the final disposal.

It has been four years since the VWDT verdict was passed and the final judgment has also been rendered. But so far the Center has not issued a gazette notification enforcing the VWDT judgment. We request that a gazette notification be issued immediately notifying the VWDT final judgment under Section ‌ 6 (1) so that the farmers in the backward Srikakulam District farmers can reap the benefits of the Neradi barrage, he stated. In his letter, the Chief Minister also requested that an interstate regulatory body and a single-member review authority be set up to review the implementation of the final judgment.

