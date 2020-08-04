VIZIANAGARAM: Famous balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Parvathipuram Pendhabondhapalli of Vizianagaram. After a prolonged illness, Vangapandu breathed his last today. He established Jana Natyamandali in 1972. He received Kalaratna Purashkar in 2017. He inspired people through his folk songs. Vangapandu, known for multiple talents of composing, singing and dancing.

Gaddar condoled the death of Vangapandu. He said that, 'Vangapandu Prasada Rao will be remembered forever. He sang more than 300 songs and some of his songs have been translated into 10 other languages.'