Not Wearing Mask Invites Penalty, Check New COVID Norms In AP

VIJAYAWADA: With the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the State of Andhra Pradesh, State Director General Of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has issued directions to all district Superintendents of Police (SP) to fine people if they are caught not wearing masks. DGP Gautam Sawang, on Sunday, had conducted a review meeting with the district SPs and issued key directions to the district SPs.

The unit heads of all 13 districts across the State were asked to conduct awareness campaigns highlighting the importance of wearing masks in public places.

A fine of Rs 100 would be levied on first-time violators and Rs 500 if they were caught for the second time.

Apart from wearing masks, people were asked to use hand sanitisers or washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance in the wake of rising in Covid-19 cases.

The DGP urged people to adhere to the regulations framed by the health department to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He also urged people to postpone journeys for a few days and travel only if there is an emergency.

Managements of schools, colleges and other educational institutions were requested to ensure that students follow physical distancing and wear masks.

