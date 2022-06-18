Amaravati: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana came down heavily on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on the state government's MoU with Byju's Company and challenged him to prove if the MoU is wrong.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Saturday, the Minister said BYJU'S is a company in which 150 million students have registered and slammed Naidu to know the facts before making allegations. He said 35 lakh students studying from 4th -8th class would be benefitted by the MoU with Byju's and added that the state government would be spending Rs20,000 per each student for Byju's app. The Minister said the state government has signed MoU with Byju's to increase the standards of education, improve English language proficiency, make them speak English fluently and cope up with CBSE syllabus.

The Minister said it can be clearly seen from the abusive language of Naidu during his Vizianagaram's tour that he has lost confidence and is in frustration. He flayed Naidu for providing English education to his son Lokesh for opposing it to poor and rural students.

The Minister said Naidu has been making tall claims about social justice and reminded that Naidu has allocated ministries to Ashok Gajapati Raju and Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao in Vizianagaram district in his tenure. He also lashed out at Naidu for claiming that he had built a medical college in Vizianagaram. He said Naidu couldn't even complete the remaining 15 percent works of Thotapalli reservoir and criticised the current government for his vested interests.

