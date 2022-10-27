Northeast Monsoons: Rains Likely To Lash Coastal Andhra By October End

After the incessant rainfalls hitting the State of Andhra Pradesh thanks to the southwest monsoon, followed by rains caused due to the depressions in the Bay of Bengal and the Cyclone Sithrang effect, now the State has to brace up for the northeast monsoons which is likely to lash the South of India, this month end.

With the northeasterly winds setting in over the Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India, the northeast monsoon rains are likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India from around October 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated in its daily bulletin. Reports say that fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Saturday to Monday (October 29-31); and South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe on Sunday and Monday (October 30, 31).

Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 29th-31st; Kerala & Mahe on 30 & 31st and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 31st October, 2022. pic.twitter.com/i8Dg6gq0s0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2022

