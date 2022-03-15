NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party parliamentary leader V Vijayasai Reddy said the development of the North-Eastern states was possible only because of special category status. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the development of the North-Eastern states on Tuesday, the MP stated that just like how the people of Andhra Pradesh rejected the Congress, the people of the North-Eastern states, have also rejected the Congress for ignoring them.

He lauded the development of infrastructure and border trade in the north-eastern states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He demanded that Andhra Pradesh, which suffered losses after the State bifurcation should be given special category status like the North-Eastern states and support development.

The YSRCP MP urged the present government to honour the promise made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the House as the government is an ongoing process.

He also alleged that the BJP of making use of the shortcomings in the State Bifurcation Act in its favor and not according to special status to Andhra Pradesh. He stated that the failure of the Congress-led government in not including the statement made by the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the law had caused serious damage to the state of AP.

